Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) & MobileSmith (NYSE:NUZE) Head to Head Contrast

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) and MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and MobileSmith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -3.23% N/A -3.88% MobileSmith -698.56% -323.25% -246.92%

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and MobileSmith’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.68 billion 0.03 -$64.25 million ($0.65) -0.68 MobileSmith $1.79 million 81.82 -$12.19 million N/A N/A

MobileSmith has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferrellgas Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ferrellgas Partners and MobileSmith, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MobileSmith has a beta of -6.08, indicating that its share price is 708% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of MobileSmith shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ferrellgas Partners beats MobileSmith on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2018, it operated 72 service centers and 859 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

MobileSmith Company Profile

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

