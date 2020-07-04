Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) vs. SBI (NASDAQ:SBHGF) Head to Head Analysis

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBI and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $3.04 billion 1.63 $420.15 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $320.35 million 0.65 $75.81 million $1.44 2.69

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SBI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SBI has a beta of 3.59, meaning that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group 17.39% -39.52% 39.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SBI and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jiayin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Jiayin Group has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential downside of 38.14%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than SBI.

Summary

SBI beats Jiayin Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services. This segment operates proprietary trading system, which allows investors to trade stocks and bonds through electronic trading systems without stock exchanges. The Asset Management Business segment is involved in the venture capital, buyout investment, and financial and economic information activities. This segment also provides asset management services; and invests in hedge funds and private equity funds. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-ALA as ingredient. This segment is also involved in the research and development of treatment methods and pharmaceuticals in autoimmune diseases and cancer fields. The company is also involved in the operation of various online intermediate services; development and trading of investment properties; provision of guarantee services for house rentals; and manufacture of mining chips, and development of mining systems. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

