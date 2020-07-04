Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) versus Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Head-To-Head Survey

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -2.56, indicating that its share price is 356% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avinger and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -211.96% -270.15% -78.28% Co-Diagnostics -334.58% -81.15% -74.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Co-Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $9.13 million 1.14 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.10 Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 2,357.56 -$6.20 million ($0.36) -52.47

Co-Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avinger and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 1 1 0 2.50 Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avinger currently has a consensus price target of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 321.69%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.01%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Avinger on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

