$3.08 Million in Sales Expected for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce $3.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 million to $3.90 million. Sol Gel Technologies reported sales of $7.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $13.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 million to $18.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.39 million, with estimates ranging from $29.91 million to $54.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,701,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after buying an additional 592,068 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

