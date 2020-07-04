Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.40 Million

Analysts expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce $106.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.00 million. Novocure posted sales of $86.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year sales of $437.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $444.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $547.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $616.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Novocure in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Novocure in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Novocure stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. Novocure has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $1,953,849.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,622 shares in the company, valued at $17,297,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,920,451.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 628,047 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,580.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,527 shares of company stock worth $6,044,893 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,346,000 after buying an additional 73,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth about $65,536,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

