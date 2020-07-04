Critical Contrast: VMware (NYSE:VMW) and FalconStor Software (NYSE:FALC)

VMware (NYSE:VMW) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of VMware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VMware and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 58.44% 30.45% 7.98% FalconStor Software -15.41% -0.87% -2.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VMware and FalconStor Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 1 8 18 0 2.63 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

VMware presently has a consensus target price of $167.86, suggesting a potential upside of 12.00%. Given VMware’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VMware is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VMware and FalconStor Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $10.81 billion 5.81 $6.41 billion $4.51 33.23 FalconStor Software $16.54 million 1.36 -$1.75 million N/A N/A

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software.

Risk & Volatility

VMware has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VMware beats FalconStor Software on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect, secure, and operate their network consistently within and across the data center, cloud, and network edges; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, the company offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that brings together its compute, storage, and networking technologies into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds; and VMware Pulse IoT Center, an Internet of Things device management and monitoring solution. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; and end-user computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor RecoverTrac disaster recovery automation tool; and FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

