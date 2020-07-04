Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) vs. Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Cenovus Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.15 million 0.53 $5.16 million N/A N/A Cenovus Energy $15.21 billion 0.38 $1.65 billion $0.28 16.93

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Dividends

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.2%. Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Cenovus Energy pays out 67.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cenovus Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenovus Energy 0 7 6 0 2.46

Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.97%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 58.82% 16.46% 16.46% Cenovus Energy 1.48% -4.25% -2.28%

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Sandridge Mississippian Trust I on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

