Head-To-Head Review: Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) and Sonic Foundry (NYSE:SOFO)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) and Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nokia Oyj and Sonic Foundry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 0 4 9 1 2.79 Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus target price of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Sonic Foundry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.12 billion 0.95 $7.84 million $0.25 17.76 Sonic Foundry $34.78 million 0.90 -$3.61 million N/A N/A

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj 1.43% 9.14% 3.50% Sonic Foundry -2.96% N/A -6.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Sonic Foundry on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT). It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber technology solutions, including gigabit passive optical networks, Ethernet point-to-point, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; and fiber access products, solutions, and services. In addition, the company provides network infrastructure and implementation, care, and professional services comprising network planning and optimization, and systems integration services for mobile networks; and managed services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. It has a collaboration agreement with CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Nokia Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content. The company also provides Mediasite Capture Solutions comprising My Mediasite that makes a snap for instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; Mediasite RL Recorders that are a series of built-in room appliances for use in recording video and content; Mediasite RL Mini, which builds/expands an automated lecture capture programs in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments, and K12 classrooms; Mediasite Catch, a video capture solution to extend video capture to various classrooms on campus; Mediasite ML Recorders, a video producer with portable recording solutions to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Join that captures and preserves video calls or meetings. In addition, it provides Mediasite Events, which offers live and on-demand Webcasting for conferences, hybrid events, and high-profile broadcasts; Mediasite Services comprising advanced integration, installation, and training services; and Mediasite Customer care that provides software upgrades and updates, technical support assistance, hardware warranty extension, Mediasite Recorder replacement, and access to the Mediasite Customer care Portal and Mediasite Community. The company markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.