Head-To-Head Comparison: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) vs. CSP (NYSE:CSPI)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Science Applications International has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSP has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Science Applications International and CSP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 0 11 0 3.00 CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science Applications International presently has a consensus target price of $100.70, indicating a potential upside of 30.15%. Given Science Applications International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than CSP.

Dividends

Science Applications International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CSP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Science Applications International pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Science Applications International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CSP has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. CSP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.17% 25.32% 7.04% CSP -1.41% -3.54% -1.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of CSP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and CSP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $6.38 billion 0.70 $226.00 million $5.66 13.67 CSP $79.06 million 0.43 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than CSP.

Summary

Science Applications International beats CSP on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About CSP

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT Infrastructure, collaboration and resale, security, and backup and replication. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

