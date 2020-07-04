Financial Contrast: Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

This table compares Clinigen Group and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

0.2% of Burberry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Clinigen Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clinigen Group and Burberry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clinigen Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Burberry Group 4 5 3 0 1.92

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clinigen Group and Burberry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clinigen Group $591.34 million 2.11 $6.78 million $0.69 14.80 Burberry Group $3.37 billion 2.56 $154.73 million $1.01 20.76

Burberry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clinigen Group. Clinigen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burberry Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Burberry Group beats Clinigen Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It markets its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as an online platform Burberry.com; and third-party wholesale customers. The company operates 240 mainline stores, 155 concession stores, 54 outlets, and 46 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.