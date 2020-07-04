Head to Head Contrast: Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) & Rand Worldwide (NASDAQ:RWWI)

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

This table compares Descartes Systems Group and Rand Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Descartes Systems Group 12.27% 5.02% 4.31% Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Descartes Systems Group and Rand Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Descartes Systems Group $325.79 million 13.98 $37.00 million $0.45 120.29 Rand Worldwide $116.42 million 3.23 $2.62 million N/A N/A

Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Descartes Systems Group and Rand Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Descartes Systems Group 0 4 6 0 2.60 Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus price target of $46.20, suggesting a potential downside of 14.65%. Given Descartes Systems Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Descartes Systems Group beats Rand Worldwide on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, the company offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT – Center for Technical Knowledge. The company resells packaged design software, including Autodesk 2D and 3D computer aided design software for customers in the mechanical, architectural, and civil engineering sectors, as well as visualization and animation technology to companies in the media and entertainment industry; Autodesk data management software; and Archibus facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration. It also resells 3DExperience design software products; Leica 3D laser scanning equipment for the architectural, engineering, and construction sector; and ASCENT, a courseware for various engineering applications. In addition, the company offers professional services, including project-focused software implementations, software customization, data migration, computer aided design standards consulting, supplemental design staffing, drawing digitization, symbol library development, computational fluid dynamics analysis consulting, and thermal simulation, as well as training, technical support, and other consulting and professional services. It serves private companies, public corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.