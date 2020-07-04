Contrasting Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -2.09% -0.48% -0.22% National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.80% 0.29% 0.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $315.17 million 3.03 -$530,000.00 $1.66 6.84 National Storage Affiliates Trust $387.90 million 5.27 $3.98 million $1.54 19.51

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 7 2 0 2.22 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus price target of $29.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

