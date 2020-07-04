Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) versus Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Financial Survey

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.8% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Commerce Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.79 billion 1.35 $355.70 million $6.03 6.96 Commerce Bancshares $1.45 billion 4.47 $421.23 million $3.58 16.23

Commerce Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wintrust Financial. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 17.96% 9.49% 0.92% Commerce Bancshares 26.01% 12.44% 1.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wintrust Financial and Commerce Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 3 6 1 2.80 Commerce Bancshares 3 3 0 0 1.50

Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus price target of $56.11, suggesting a potential upside of 33.66%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus price target of $55.20, suggesting a potential downside of 4.98%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Commerce Bancshares on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange services, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 167 banking facilities and 222 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 320 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

