One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Million

Analysts expect One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) to post sales of $10.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $11.00 million. One Stop Systems reported sales of $14.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $55.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $56.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.00 million, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $67.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

In other One Stop Systems news, insider James M. Reardon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,992.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $51,242.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,242,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,900.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,269 shares of company stock worth $343,966. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.95. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

