$239.83 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to announce sales of $239.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.80 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $459.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Outfront Media by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 175,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 287,339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Outfront Media by 216.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $14.26 on Friday. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

