$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 71,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SON opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $66.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

