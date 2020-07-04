Zacks: Analysts Expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.86 Million

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Analysts expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to post sales of $240.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.01 million and the highest is $276.70 million. Timkensteel reported sales of $336.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $917.66 million to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.64 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 10.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Timkensteel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

TMST stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Timkensteel has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Timkensteel by 2,717.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 1,594,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Timkensteel by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 167,381 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its stake in Timkensteel by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 103,954 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Timkensteel by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 231,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 96,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Timkensteel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Earnings History and Estimates for Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST)

