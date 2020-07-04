Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to announce sales of $49.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.50 million and the lowest is $49.00 million. Mobileiron posted sales of $50.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year sales of $197.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $199.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $205.33 million, with estimates ranging from $194.90 million to $213.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 109.40% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of MOBL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.51. Mobileiron has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 511,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 383,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 2,617.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

