$516.27 Million in Sales Expected for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) to report $516.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $510.98 million and the highest is $524.88 million. Servicemaster Global reported sales of $560.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SERV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Servicemaster Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at about $83,700,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,267,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,845,000.

NYSE SERV opened at $35.86 on Friday. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

