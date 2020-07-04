Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will announce sales of $263.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.30 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $276.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.33.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,832 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $194.20 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.