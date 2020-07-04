$17.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will post $17.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.52 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $18.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $73.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $75.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $73.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.05 billion to $76.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

NYSE C opened at $50.54 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

