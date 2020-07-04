William Rucker Purchases 100,000 Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) insider William Rucker acquired 100,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($66,453.36).

LON:MARS opened at GBX 56.95 ($0.70) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.52. Marston’s PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $376.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34.

MARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Marston’s to GBX 31 ($0.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 67.80 ($0.83).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

