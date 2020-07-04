Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00. The stock had previously closed at $1,017.78, but opened at $1,119.63. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tesla shares last traded at $1,208.66, with a volume of 17,191,044 shares.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tesla from $1,001.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $630.19.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $915.45 and a 200 day moving average of $688.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,358.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.