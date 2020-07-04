Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Spotify traded as high as $274.30 and last traded at $272.50, with a volume of 2459771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $258.90.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spotify by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,500,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth about $204,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -176.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.21.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

