Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Spotify traded as high as $274.30 and last traded at $272.50, with a volume of 2459771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $258.90.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spotify by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,500,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth about $204,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -176.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.21.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

William Rucker Purchases 100,000 Shares of Marston’s PLC Stock
William Rucker Purchases 100,000 Shares of Marston’s PLC Stock
Tesla Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Tesla Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Spotify Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Spotify Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Obseva Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Obseva Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
LSL Property Services plc Insider Helen Buck Acquires 71 Shares
LSL Property Services plc Insider Helen Buck Acquires 71 Shares
Informa PLC Insider John Rishton Buys 490 Shares of Stock
Informa PLC Insider John Rishton Buys 490 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report