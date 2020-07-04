Obseva Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 622 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 776% compared to the average daily volume of 71 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Obseva by 1,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Obseva by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Obseva by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obseva during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Obseva by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Obseva stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Obseva has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Obseva will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

