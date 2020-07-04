LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Helen Buck Acquires 71 Shares

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) insider Helen Buck acquired 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($185.23).

Helen Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Helen Buck acquired 83 shares of LSL Property Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £150.23 ($184.88).

On Friday, May 1st, Helen Buck acquired 92 shares of LSL Property Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($183.41).

Shares of LSL opened at GBX 209 ($2.57) on Friday. LSL Property Services plc has a twelve month low of GBX 143.50 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 345 ($4.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 229.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.24. The company has a market cap of $217.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

