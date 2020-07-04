Informa PLC (LON:INF) Insider John Rishton Buys 490 Shares of Stock

Informa PLC (LON:INF) insider John Rishton purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £2,303 ($2,834.11).

INF stock opened at GBX 467.60 ($5.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 466.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 600.43. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. Informa PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.09).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Informa from GBX 660 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.75) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Informa from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 530 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 693.36 ($8.53).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

