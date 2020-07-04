North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:NAS) Insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe Purchases 207 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:NAS) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,810 ($34.58) per share, with a total value of £5,816.70 ($7,158.13).

Shares of NAS stock opened at GBX 2,860 ($35.20) on Friday. North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.09 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,238.52 ($52.16). The stock has a market cap of $405.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,725.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,001.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a GBX 30 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

