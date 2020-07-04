North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:NAS) Insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe Purchases 207 Shares of Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:NAS) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,810 ($34.58) per share, with a total value of £5,816.70 ($7,158.13).

Shares of NAS stock opened at GBX 2,860 ($35.20) on Friday. North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.09 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,238.52 ($52.16). The stock has a market cap of $405.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,725.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,001.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a GBX 30 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

