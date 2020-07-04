Amryt Pharma plc (LON:CLCO) Insider Simon D’Olier Duckworth Purchases 600,000 Shares of Stock

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:CLCO) insider Simon D’Olier Duckworth bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,383.71).
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.75. Amryt Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
