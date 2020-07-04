NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDG) Insider Stephen Vakil Sells 10,322 Shares

NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDG) insider Stephen Vakil sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.79), for a total transaction of £6,606.08 ($8,129.56).

NBDG opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.60) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.03. NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD has a 1-year low of GBX 50.25 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.02 ($1.12).

