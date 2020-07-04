Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) Insider David Rugg Buys 11,392 Shares

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) insider David Rugg bought 11,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,999.68 ($11,075.17).

Shares of LON:CTG opened at GBX 79 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 million and a P/E ratio of 9.52. Christie Group plc has a one year low of GBX 54 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 132 ($1.62). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.58.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.

