Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH) Insider Stephanie Hazell Acquires 4,476 Shares of Stock

Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH) insider Stephanie Hazell purchased 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,007.72 ($24,621.86).

Renew stock opened at GBX 447 ($5.50) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 457.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 472.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.64 million and a PE ratio of 15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86. Renew Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 304 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 570 ($7.01).

Renew (LON:RNWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 20.06 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renew Holdings Plc will post 3897.4048211 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

