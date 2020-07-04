Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) Insider Fani Titi Sells 11,084 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) insider Fani Titi sold 11,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.56), for a total value of £23,054.72 ($28,371.55).

Fani Titi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Fani Titi sold 49,279 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.45), for a total value of £98,065.21 ($120,680.79).

N91 stock opened at GBX 211.80 ($2.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 204.07. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.80 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236 ($2.90).

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on N91 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 175 ($2.15) price objective on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

