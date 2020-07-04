Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) Insider Julian Carey Sells 35,141 Shares

Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) insider Julian Carey sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £40,060.74 ($49,299.46).

Shares of LON:STP opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04. Stenprop Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 89 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 134 ($1.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.69. The company has a market capitalization of $338.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a GBX 3.38 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Stenprop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.