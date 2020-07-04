Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) Insider Julian Carey Sells 35,141 Shares

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) insider Julian Carey sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £40,060.74 ($49,299.46).

Shares of LON:STP opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04. Stenprop Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 89 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 134 ($1.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.69. The company has a market capitalization of $338.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a GBX 3.38 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Stenprop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Obseva Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Obseva Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
LSL Property Services plc Insider Helen Buck Acquires 71 Shares
LSL Property Services plc Insider Helen Buck Acquires 71 Shares
Informa PLC Insider John Rishton Buys 490 Shares of Stock
Informa PLC Insider John Rishton Buys 490 Shares of Stock
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC Insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe Purchases 207 Shares of Stock
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC Insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe Purchases 207 Shares of Stock
Amryt Pharma plc Insider Simon D’Olier Duckworth Purchases 600,000 Shares of Stock
Amryt Pharma plc Insider Simon D’Olier Duckworth Purchases 600,000 Shares of Stock
NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD Insider Stephen Vakil Sells 10,322 Shares
NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD Insider Stephen Vakil Sells 10,322 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report