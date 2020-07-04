Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Insider Peter Truscott Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) insider Peter Truscott purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £181,800 ($223,726.31).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 202.80 ($2.50) on Friday. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 159.85 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 524 ($6.45). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 341.56. The company has a market cap of $504.85 million and a P/E ratio of -52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 216 ($2.66) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.17) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 368 ($4.53) to GBX 202 ($2.49) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.90 ($3.43).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.