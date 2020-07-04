Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Insider Daniel Frumkin Buys 500,000 Shares

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) insider Daniel Frumkin bought 500,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £570,000 ($701,452.13).

Shares of MTRO stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.35) on Friday. Metro Bank PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 588 ($7.24). The company has a market capitalization of $197.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.96.

MTRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.63 ($2.58).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

