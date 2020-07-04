Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Insider Daniel Frumkin Buys 500,000 Shares

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) insider Daniel Frumkin bought 500,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £570,000 ($701,452.13).

Shares of MTRO stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.35) on Friday. Metro Bank PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 588 ($7.24). The company has a market capitalization of $197.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.96.

MTRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.63 ($2.58).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

