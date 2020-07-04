Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider David Davies Acquires 2,756 Shares

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider David Davies bought 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £27,712 ($34,102.88) per share, for a total transaction of £76,374,272 ($93,987,536.30).

Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 180.60 ($2.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.32. Petrofac Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 146.65 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 460.30 ($5.66).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 124 ($1.53) to GBX 136 ($1.67) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Petrofac to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 433 ($5.33) to GBX 316 ($3.89) in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 289.64 ($3.56).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

