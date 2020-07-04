Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Farmers National Banc Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

FMNB stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $321.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 293.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 324.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 89,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 740.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 176,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.