Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $10.07 Per Share

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $10.07 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.29.

Humana stock opened at $391.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.84. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,064 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2,537.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,221,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

