DA Davidson Weighs in on HomeStreet Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.09%.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $61,877.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,745.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 2,252 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,705.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,488.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.3% during the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 511,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after buying an additional 34,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 30.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 79,775 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

