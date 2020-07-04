Iridium Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,410 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 821% compared to the typical volume of 479 call options.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

