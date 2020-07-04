Iridium Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,410 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 821% compared to the typical volume of 479 call options.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Iridium Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Iridium Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Investors Purchase High Volume of Gilat Satellite Networks Put Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of Gilat Satellite Networks Put Options
Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Forescout Technologies
Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Forescout Technologies
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Put Options
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Put Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Celsion
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Celsion
Traders Purchase Large Volume of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report