Investors Purchase High Volume of Gilat Satellite Networks Put Options (NASDAQ:GILT)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 460 put options on the company. This is an increase of 475% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of GILT opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $349.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 123,506 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Iridium Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Iridium Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Investors Purchase High Volume of Gilat Satellite Networks Put Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of Gilat Satellite Networks Put Options
Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Forescout Technologies
Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Forescout Technologies
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Put Options
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Put Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Celsion
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Celsion
Traders Purchase Large Volume of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report