Investors Purchase High Volume of Gilat Satellite Networks Put Options (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 460 put options on the company. This is an increase of 475% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Shares of GILT opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $349.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 123,506 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.