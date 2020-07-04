Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,558 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,052% compared to the average volume of 656 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Forescout Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSCT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,460 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $174,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $167,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $466,081. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 439,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31,371 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

