Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Put Options (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 24,108 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,940% compared to the typical volume of 1,182 put options.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,678,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,803,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,588 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,841,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 603,823 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

