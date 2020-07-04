Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,121 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 510% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,003 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLSN shares. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Celsion in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

CLSN stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,908.00% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Celsion will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Celsion worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

