Traders Purchase Large Volume of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Call Options (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,910 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 502% compared to the typical volume of 483 call options.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

