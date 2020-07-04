Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Change Healthcare Call Options (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 18,877 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,474% compared to the average daily volume of 1,199 call options.

In related news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 183,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,173,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 117,157 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 271.32.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

