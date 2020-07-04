Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,079 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 567% compared to the average daily volume of 612 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2,978.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,449,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,154 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 836,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,567,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPY shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 17.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

