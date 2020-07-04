Ardelyx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 813 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,061% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.
In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $66,184.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,560.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 72,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $490,036.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,747 shares of company stock worth $1,228,292 over the last three months. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ARDX opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.
