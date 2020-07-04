Ardelyx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 813 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,061% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $66,184.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,560.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 72,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $490,036.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,747 shares of company stock worth $1,228,292 over the last three months. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 266,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,666 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,821 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ARDX opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

