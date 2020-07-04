ANGI Homeservices Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,340 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 479% compared to the average volume of 404 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 75,928 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $666,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,008.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,282,511 shares of company stock worth $20,539,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,193,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 309,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 127,625 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 452,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 279,560 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

